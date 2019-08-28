16 Held With Contraband In Sargodha
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:21 PM
Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 16 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them
The teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused and recovered over 3 kg Hashish, 60 bottles liquor, 6 pistols, 1 rifles and a gun from them.
The accused were identified as Ejaz, Ikraam, Fakhar Abbas, Hassan Ali, Abdul Rehman, Mehtab Maseih, Mudassar, Imran, Touqeer, Ahmad Sher, Shafqat, Javed Iqbal and others.
Police have registered cases against the accused.