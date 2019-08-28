UrduPoint.com
16 Held With Contraband In Sargodha

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 16 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 16 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused and recovered over 3 kg Hashish, 60 bottles liquor, 6 pistols, 1 rifles and a gun from them.

The accused were identified as Ejaz, Ikraam, Fakhar Abbas, Hassan Ali, Abdul Rehman, Mehtab Maseih, Mudassar, Imran, Touqeer, Ahmad Sher, Shafqat, Javed Iqbal and others.

Police have registered cases against the accused.

