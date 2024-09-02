16 Held With Drugs, Arms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) District police launched a crackdown against criminal elements and registered 16 cases by arresting as many suspects during raids across the district.
The police recovered 8.4kg hashish, 548 litre alcohol, two pistols, a revolver, and 6 bullets from the arrested suspects. Cases have been registered against them in different police stations.
