16 held with drugs, arms

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) District police launched a crackdown against criminal elements and registered 16 cases by arresting as many suspects during raids across the district.

The police recovered 8.4kg hashish, 548 litre alcohol, two pistols, a revolver, and 6 bullets from the arrested suspects. Cases have been registered against them in different police stations.