UrduPoint.com

16 Held With Narcotics,weapons

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:25 PM

16 held with narcotics,weapons

The district police arrested 16 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 16 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them here.

Sources said teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered 1.

65-kg hashish, 40-litre liquor, six pistols, three guns of 12-bore, a rifle 222-bore and a Kalashnikov from them.

They were identified as Usman, Arshad, Sheraz, Hamza, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Mohsin, Umair, Ashraf, Abdullah, Ansar, Ibrar, Sheraz, Muhammad Ahmed, Mudassar Ali, Umair and Imran.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinop ..

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG&#039;s new recombina ..

13 minutes ago
 POS Integration to ensure under law in retail outl ..

POS Integration to ensure under law in retail outlets: FBR

8 seconds ago
 Second-leg competitions of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Ga ..

Second-leg competitions of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games from Tuesday

10 seconds ago
 Usman Dar chairs meeting, discusses Kamyab Jawan P ..

Usman Dar chairs meeting, discusses Kamyab Jawan Programme Sports Drive

12 seconds ago
 Seminar held to mark Quaid's birth anniversary

Seminar held to mark Quaid's birth anniversary

13 seconds ago
 12000 bags of sugar recovered from godown

12000 bags of sugar recovered from godown

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.