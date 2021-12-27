16 held with narcotics,weapons

The district police arrested 16 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 16 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them here.

Sources said teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered 1.

65-kg hashish, 40-litre liquor, six pistols, three guns of 12-bore, a rifle 222-bore and a Kalashnikov from them.

They were identified as Usman, Arshad, Sheraz, Hamza, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Mohsin, Umair, Ashraf, Abdullah, Ansar, Ibrar, Sheraz, Muhammad Ahmed, Mudassar Ali, Umair and Imran.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.