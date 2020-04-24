16 HESCO employees regularized in BPS-17

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has regularized services of 16 contractual employees in BPS-17.

The company's spokesman informed here on Friday that after approval by Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) the regularization was notified.

The posts on which the contractual staff has been regularized include 12 Junior Engineers, 3 Assistant Managers and a Revenue Officer who have been posted in different subdivisions and offices of HESCO.