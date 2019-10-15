16 hostels set up in Punjab for working women

Women development department Punjab has set up 16 hostels for working women to provide them with convenient and secure residential accommodation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Women development department Punjab has set up 16 hostels for working women to provide them with convenient and secure residential accommodation.

Manager working women hostel Multan Anam Malik said in a briefing on Tuesday the hostels were equipped with all modern days facilities for women working in public or private entities.

She disclosed that soft term loan schemes for women were also in the pipeline and these would be announced soon to enable women earn livelihood and be part of mainstream economic activity.

Anam said that 75 daycare centres have also been set up in Punjab to take care of kids of working women while they are busy at their respective work places.

These centres are completely air-conditioned, and there are toys for kids amusement besides arrangements for their pre-school education.

She said that working women hostels were providing facilities like kitchen, refrigerator, oven, television, washing and drying machines, wifi, CCTV sytems and others.