16 Hotels' Managers Booked Over Marriage Act Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:42 PM

16 hotels' managers booked over Marriage Act violations

The police have registered cases against managers of 16 hotels on charges of violation of one-dish and Aarriage Act during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The police have registered cases against managers of 16 hotels on charges of violation of one-dish and Aarriage Act during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Monday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Zoha Shakir conducted raids on marriage halls, restaurants and hotels at night and found 16 hotels and marriage halls violating the relevant laws. These marriage halls included Chiniot Palace, Royal Palace, Khiyyam Marquee, Victorian Marquee, Faisal Marquee, Quilim Marquee, Garwaish Marriage Hall, Paradise Marquee, Regency Marquee, Canal Palace, Sharteen Marquee, Zoom Marquee, Royal Palm Hotel, etc.

The police registered cases against hotel managers including Ashfaq, Usman, Qamar Ali, Nauman, Qasim, Nisar, Abdul Qadeer, Mujeebur Rehman, Rehan, Jahangir, Parvaiz, Usman, Mazhar, Khurram Shah, Rehan, Ashraf, Rafiq, Mehr Shakeel, Abdur Rehman, Maratab Ali, Umar Farooq, Shahid, Danish and Zaheer Abbas.

