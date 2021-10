16 injured as coaster turns turtle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :At least 16 passengers were injured as a coaster turned turtle near Chanchal Wala Seim Pull, Jhang road on Sunday night.

According to Rescue-1122, a coaster was on its way when a rashly driven bus rammed into the coaster from the rear side. As a result, the coaster turned turtle and 16 passengers suffered injuries.

The injured included Asim s/o Abdul Ghafoor of 271-Jb, Irfan Ahmad s/o Missal Khan, Abdul Rasheed s/o Abdul Ghafoor of Partab nagar, Farozan Bibi, Nazeeran Bibi w/o Amanat Ali of Liya, Zahid s/o Arshad resident of Adda Jhapal, Rashid s/o Rasheed of Adda Jhapal, Muneeran w/o Liaqat Mashee of 72-JB, Samina w/o Sarfraz of 72-JB, Suriya Bibi w/o Afzal of 72-JB, Tahmina d/o Amanat Ali of 72-JB, Mohsan Ali s/o Jafar of 72-JB, Ansar Ali s/o Zafar of 72-JB, Nabeel s/o Abdul Ghafoor, Ashraf s/o Noor Muhammadof 72-JB and Anwar Ali s/o Ghulam Rasool resident of 72-JB.

Nine injured were rushed to Allied Hospital due to severe injuries while others were provided first aid, rescuers said.