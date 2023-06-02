16 injured as roof collapses during Khatm-e-Quran

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :At least 16 people, including women and children, were injured when the roof of a house collapsed during a Khatm-e-Qur'an ceremony in Kharkanai area of Ouch village here on Friday.

The local police said that a Khatm-e-Qur'an gathering was underway at the house of Muhammad Ishaq when its roof collapsed.

Resultantly, 16 people, identified as Samreen (8), Wajeeha (2), Waleed (13), Muskan (9), Kainat (13), Shahid (14) and some local women sustained injuries.

The local police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chakdara and DHQ Batkhela for treatment.