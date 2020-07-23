UrduPoint.com
16 Injured In Bomb Blast In Tori Bazar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:30 PM

16 injured in bomb blast in Tori Bazar

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) ::At-least 16 people were injured in a bomb blast which was planted in a handcart loaded with vegetables in Tori Barzar here Thursday.

The 16 injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar, said DMS Qaiser Hussain adding that initially no death was reported.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the site of blast and started rescue operation.

Soon after the blast the local people blocked main highway for all kind of traffic and staged a protest in front of Parachinar Press Club.

