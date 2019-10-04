16 injures in collision between bus, truck on N5 near Ahmadpur East

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 16 persons got injured in a collision between truck and bus on National Highway N-5 near Ahmadpur East here early morning.

According to the rescue sources, the bus carrying pilgrims was coming from Sindh and heading to Multan. The truck coming from the opposite side lost control and rammed head-on into the bus.

As a result, 16 persons got injured. Rescue 1122 and police reached the site of the incident and started the rescue operation. 10 of the seriously injured were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where five of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

The accident was allegedly caused due to negligence of the truck driver and slippery roads after rain that continued the previous night.