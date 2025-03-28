Open Menu

16 Inspectors Promoted To DSP Rank In KP Police

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 03:20 PM

16 Inspectors promoted to DSP rank in KP police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved promotions of 16 Inspectors to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (BS-17) on a regular basis following recommendations from the Departmental Selection Committee.

The decision was made in a meeting held on March 26,, under Promotion Rules-2007.

The promoted officers will remain on probation for one year as per the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servant Act, 1973.

The promoted officers include Ms. Saira Saleh, Mr. Ihsan Ullah, Qazi Aslam, Mr. Kiramat Shah, Mr. Muhammad Diyar, Mr. Fazal Karim, Mr. Imdad Ullah, Mr. Muhammad Naeem, Mr. Hazrat-ud-Din, Mr. Iqbal-ud-Din, Mr. Faiz Mohammad, Mr. Muhammad Anwar, Mr. Muqadar Khan, Mr. Said Ahmad, and Mr. Muhammad Ismail.

Recent Stories

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance faci ..

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges

33 minutes ago
 The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling I ..

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..

1 hour ago
 TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

2 hours ago
 Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages re ..

Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

2 hours ago
 Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked ..

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence

2 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Ab ..

Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..

2 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya

2 hours ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshaw ..

National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy

3 hours ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

3 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiativ ..

UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in busi ..

AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan