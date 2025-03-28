16 Inspectors promoted to DSP rank in KP police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved promotions of 16 Inspectors to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (BS-17) on a regular basis following recommendations from the Departmental Selection Committee.

The decision was made in a meeting held on March 26,, under Promotion Rules-2007.

The promoted officers will remain on probation for one year as per the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servant Act, 1973.

The promoted officers include Ms. Saira Saleh, Mr. Ihsan Ullah, Qazi Aslam, Mr. Kiramat Shah, Mr. Muhammad Diyar, Mr. Fazal Karim, Mr. Imdad Ullah, Mr. Muhammad Naeem, Mr. Hazrat-ud-Din, Mr. Iqbal-ud-Din, Mr. Faiz Mohammad, Mr. Muhammad Anwar, Mr. Muqadar Khan, Mr. Said Ahmad, and Mr. Muhammad Ismail.