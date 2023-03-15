UrduPoint.com

16 Jail Inmates Obtain Basic Literacy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A certificate distribution ceremony of Adult Literacy Programme (ALP) was held under the auspices of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) in District Jail Abbottabad with District Education Officer (DEO) Tanvir as chief guest on Wednesday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Ali Sher and Deputy Director NCHD were also present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, certificates were distributed among 16 prisoners for completion of a five-month literacy course.

Addressing the ceremony, DEO Tanvir congratulated the successful graduates for obtaining basic literacy and urged them to further enhance their level of literacy and continue it even after release from prison.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent District Jail, Hamid Azam Khan hinted at more efforts for the continuation of their efforts for enhancement of the technical skills and education level of the prisoners.

