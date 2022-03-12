UrduPoint.com

16 Kanal State Land Retrieved

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2022 | 11:30 AM

16 kanal state land retrieved

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :In a crackdown against land mafia, the district administration retrieved 16 kanal land worth Rs 40 million from illegal occupants.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Sadhu along with revenue department officers retrieved 16 kanal land from land mafia at Bypass road.

Talking to the media, the AC said that crackdown against land mafia was going on and no tolerance would be exercised against the illegal occupants of state land.

Related Topics

Road Media From Million

Recent Stories

Infinix Brings 5G to Life with Innovative ZERO 5G

Infinix Brings 5G to Life with Innovative ZERO 5G

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of aut ..

Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of authorities: NC

11 hours ago
 EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Ru ..

EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Russia: von der Leyen

11 hours ago
 More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express con ..

More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express confidence

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>