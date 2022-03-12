16 kanal state land retrieved

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :In a crackdown against land mafia, the district administration retrieved 16 kanal land worth Rs 40 million from illegal occupants.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Sadhu along with revenue department officers retrieved 16 kanal land from land mafia at Bypass road.

Talking to the media, the AC said that crackdown against land mafia was going on and no tolerance would be exercised against the illegal occupants of state land.