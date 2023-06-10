16 kanal state land worth Rs 30m retrieved

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :District administration retrieved state land measuring over 16 Kanal in an operation at a village 112/15-L in Mianchannu on Saturday.

The operation was part of an ongoing campaign against land grabbers ordered by the provincial government and deputy commissioner.

A team of the land revenue department led by Assistant Commissioner Rameez Zaffar launched an operation and retrieved the land from grabbers.

The team also demolished illegal constructions from the land and registered FIR against three nominated and ten unknown grabbers including five women for putting resistance in state affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC Rameez Zaffar said that no one would be allowed to grab state land adding that the crackdown would continue without any discrimination and every inch of the state land would be retrieved from the grabbers at every cost.