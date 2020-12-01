16 kanals state-land retrieved

KASUR, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration retrieved 16 kanals state-land during the ongoing operation against squatters.

According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Chunian Adnan Badar along with his team carried out an operation and retrieved 16 kanals state-land of Johar (Chappar) area including 20 "havelian",a number of shops and ice factory worth amount Rs 3 crores from land mafia.

Further investigation was underway.