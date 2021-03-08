16 kanals state land retrieved

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :-:The district administration evacuated 16 kanals state land from land mafia here on Monday.

According to spokesperson,a team of revenue department headed by Assistant Commissioner Wazirabad Amir Mehmood conducted raid in Aqil Garh-Alipur Chatha and retrieved 16 kanals government land worth Rs.

40 million from squatters.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Lieutenant (Retd) Sohail Ashraf, the crackdown against illegal occupants will continue in the district,said AC.

