1.6 kg hashish, 785 gm heroin recovered

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) ::The district police Wednesday carried out a grand search operation in different localities and arrested three suspects after recovering 1.6 kg hashish and 785 grams heroin from their possessions.

The joint operations were conducted by district police officials, Elite Force, Rapid Response Force, ladies police and Bomb Disposal Squad on the directives of DPO Qasim Ali Khan.

During the raids, the police also arrested an accused Anwar Shah from Kuz Kalay after recovering 1.1 Kg hashish from the secret cavities of his auto-rickshaw.

The other alleged accused Mehran was arrested from Mingora by Mangloor police and recovered 500gram hashish from him while Mingora police arrested two culprits Mohammad Raheem and Mohammad Ishaq from Mohallah Qasaban.

The cases against the arrested have been registered in relevant police stations under Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation was underway.