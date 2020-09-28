16 killed, 1018 injured in 903 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :At least 16 people were killed and 1,018 others sustained injuries in 903 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1222) As many as 617 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 401 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 403 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 482 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 200 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 215 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 75 in Faisalabad with 84 victims and at third Gujranwala with 62 accidents and 66 victims.

As many as 779 motorcycles, 109 rickshaws, 96 cars, 28 vans, eight buses, 37 trucks and 113 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.