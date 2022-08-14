16 killed, 1,027 injured in 961 accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :At least 16 people were killed and 1,027 others sustained injuries in 961 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 5,890 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 438 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 480 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians, and 450 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.

The statistics showed that 253 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 256 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 Faisalabad in with 78 victims and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 74 victims.

As many as, 827 motorcycles, 78 rickshaws, 94 cars, 22 vans, seven buses, 22 trucks and 82 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.