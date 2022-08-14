UrduPoint.com

16 Killed, 1,027 Injured In 961 Accidents Across Punjab

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 08:20 PM

16 killed, 1,027 injured in 961 accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :At least 16 people were killed and 1,027 others sustained injuries in 961 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 5,890 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 438 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 480 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians, and 450 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.

The statistics showed that 253 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 256 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 Faisalabad in with 78 victims and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 74 victims.

As many as, 827 motorcycles, 78 rickshaws, 94 cars, 22 vans, seven buses, 22 trucks and 82 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

11 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

20 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

20 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

20 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.