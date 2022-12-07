UrduPoint.com

16 Killed, 1,108 Injured In 1,080 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 12:13 AM

16 killed, 1,108 injured in 1,080 accidents in Punjab

At least 16 people were killed while 1108 sustained injuries in 1080 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 16 people were killed while 1108 sustained injuries in 1080 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 561 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 547 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 544 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 426 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 284 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 286 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 70 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Multan with 62 accidents and 63 victims.

As many as 915 motorbikes, 81 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 25 vans, 14 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 131 other vehicles were involved in road traffic accidents.

