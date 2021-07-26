16 killed, 1,171 injured in 1,053 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :-:At least 16 people were killed while 1,171 sustained injuries in 1,053 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 732 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 439 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

Analysis showed that 521 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians, and 549 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. Statistics showed that 249 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 281 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 77 in Faisalabad with 84 victims and at third Multan with 66 accidents and 74 victims.

As many as, 925 motorcycles, 127 rickshaws, 109 cars, 33 vans, 11 buses, 27 trucks and 161 other vehiclesand slow-moving carts involved in road accidents.