16 killed, 1,193 injured in 1,121 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :At least 16 people were killed while 1,193 injured in 1,121 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours in Punjab.

Out of the total injured, 640 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 553 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 571 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 135 pedestrians, and 503 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 394 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 314 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 72 victims and at third Multan 65 with 62 victims.

As many as, 968 motorcycles, 84 rickshaws, 118 cars, 29 vans, 11 buses, 21 trucks and 82 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.