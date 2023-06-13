16 killed, 1,277 injured in road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :At least 16 people were killed while 1,277 injured in 1,168 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of whom, 661 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 606 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

Analysis showed that 614 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 191 pedestrians, and 478 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics showed that 260 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 314 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 103 in Multan with 103 victims and at third Faisalabad with 77 accidents and 82 victims.

As many as, 1029 motorcycles, 75 rickshaws, 96 cars, 25 vans, nine buses, 37 trucks and 96 othervehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.