16 killed, 721 injured in 667 accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 16 people were killed while 721 sustained injuries in 667 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday, 311 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 77 pedestrians, and 349 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 135 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 174 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 56 in Multan with 58 victims and third Faisalabad with 45 accidents and 49 victims.

As many as, 521 motorcycles, 101 rickshaws, 121 cars, 21 vans, six buses, 24 trucks and 58other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.