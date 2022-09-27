16 killed, 993 injured in 956 accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

At least 16 people were killed while 993 injured in 956 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :At least 16 people were killed while 993 injured in 956 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 540 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 543 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 462 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 407 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 233 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 245 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Gujranwala with 81 victims and at third Faisalabad with 76 accidents and 85 victims.

As many as, 847 motorcycles, 70 rickshaws, 97 cars, 20 vans, nine buses, 15 trucks and 66 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

