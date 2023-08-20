Open Menu

16 Killed In Coach Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2023 | 10:20 AM

16 killed in coach fire

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 16 people were killed while as many others sustained burn injuries when a coach caught fire after colliding with a pickup near Pindi Bhattian Interchange, some 100 km away from here on Sunday.

Talking to the media, DPO Hafizabad Dr Fahad said the coach was going to Islamabad from Karachi when it collided with a diesel tank loaded pickup on Motorway, due to which, the coach caught fire and damaged completely.

As a result of which, 16 people died on the spot while many others sustained injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to THQ hospital Pindi Bhattian, Faisalabad and Hafizabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Dead Islamabad Faisalabad Fire Motorway Died Hafizabad Tank Pindi Bhattian Sunday Media From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

8 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

11 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

11 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

11 hours ago
NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

11 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

11 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

11 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

11 hours ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

11 hours ago
 Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara ..

Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintena ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan