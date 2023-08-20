16 killed in coach fire

(@FahadShabbir)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 16 people were killed while as many others sustained burn injuries when a coach caught fire after colliding with a pickup near Pindi Bhattian Interchange, some 100 km away from here on Sunday.

Talking to the media, DPO Hafizabad Dr Fahad said the coach was going to Islamabad from Karachi when it collided with a diesel tank loaded pickup on Motorway, due to which, the coach caught fire and damaged completely.

As a result of which, 16 people died on the spot while many others sustained injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to THQ hospital Pindi Bhattian, Faisalabad and Hafizabad.