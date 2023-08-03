16 killed in rain-related incidents in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The death toll from the monsoon rains and floods during last one month in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 16 people and around 1330 houses have been swept away.

As per Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), death toll from recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 16, including 8 men, 2 women and 6 children, while 24 persons have been injured.

The PDMA reported on Thursday that heavy rains caused loss to at least 628 livestock besides damaging 1909 houses out of which 1330 houses were completely destroyed while 579 houses were partially damaged.

The PDMA reported that over 24 km length of roads and 320 solar plates were damaged due to the floods while standing crops over more than 486 acres of land were also destroyed.

The PDMA is conducting relief operations in the affected districts.