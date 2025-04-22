16 Killed, Several Injured In Jamshoro Mini-bus Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) At least 16 laborers, including four minors and six females lost their lives in a tragic accident near Jamshoro when their mini-bus overturned in the wee hours of Tuesday, leaving several others injured.
According to Police sources, the ill-fated Mazda mini-bus which was heading to Badin from Balochistan area of Dareeji was carrying laborers who were returning to home after working in wheat fields, private news channels
reported.
According to Police, the accident occurred in the hilly region in the jurisdiction of Bola Khan police station when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding, overturned and fell into a ravine, resulting in 16 deaths and injuries to two dozen passengers.
The ill-fated van was carrying members of Kolhi tribe from Lapari to Badin.
Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot after getting information and shifted the dead bodies and the injured persons to hospital. Some of the injured were later shifted to Hyderabad.
Police confirmed that 12 bodies were recovered from the mishap site. However, four injured succumbed to their injuries at the Liaquat University Hospital in Jamshoro which pushed the death toll to 16.
Rescue personnel warned the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition.
SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chaangha informed that police teams from Bola Khan police station were also taking part in the relief operation.
The deceased have so far not been identified, the police said, adding it seemed the accident was caused after brakes failure.
