Open Menu

16 Killed, Several Injured In Jamshoro Mini-bus Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 09:30 AM

16 Killed, several Injured in Jamshoro mini-bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) At least 16 laborers, including four minors and six females lost their lives in a tragic accident near Jamshoro when their mini-bus overturned in the wee hours of Tuesday, leaving several others injured.

According to Police sources, the ill-fated Mazda mini-bus which was heading to Badin from Balochistan area of Dareeji was carrying laborers who were returning to home after working in wheat fields, private news channels

reported.

According to Police, the accident occurred in the hilly region in the jurisdiction of Bola Khan police station when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding, overturned and fell into a ravine, resulting in 16 deaths and injuries to two dozen passengers.

The ill-fated van was carrying members of Kolhi tribe from Lapari to Badin.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot after getting information and shifted the dead bodies and the injured persons to hospital. Some of the injured were later shifted to Hyderabad.

Police confirmed that 12 bodies were recovered from the mishap site. However, four injured succumbed to their injuries at the Liaquat University Hospital in Jamshoro which pushed the death toll to 16.

Rescue personnel warned the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition.

SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chaangha informed that police teams from Bola Khan police station were also taking part in the relief operation.

The deceased have so far not been identified, the police said, adding it seemed the accident was caused after brakes failure.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

48 minutes ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

9 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

10 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

10 hours ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

10 hours ago
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

10 hours ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

10 hours ago
 SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

10 hours ago
 NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

10 hours ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to b ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urg ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan