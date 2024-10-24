16 killed,1638 injured in 1467 RTCs in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) At least sixteen persons were killed and 1638 injured in 1467 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 739 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 899 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 846 drivers, 69 underage drivers, 181 pedestrians, and 627 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 287 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 331 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 100 with 97 victims and at third Multan with 79 RTCs and 88 victims.

According to the data, 1365 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 123 motorcars, 31 vans, 06 passenger buses, 30 truck and 145 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.