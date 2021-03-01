UrduPoint.com
16 Kiln Owners Booked

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The owners of 16 kiln houses were booked in various parts of the district for not using zigzag technology.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday the teams of environment department on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali checked more than 50 brick kilns in the district and found 16 of them operational with old technology.

Therefore, the environment officers arrested 7 people and got cases registered against owners of 16 kilnsbesides sealing premises of the kiln houses, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

