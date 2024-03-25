16 Kite-sellers Arrested In Attock
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) In a swift response to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's directive, Attock Police has launched a comprehensive crackdown on kite-flying and selling resulting in the arrest of 16 kite-sellers.
According to Police, The crackdown which commenced on Monday has seen police teams fanning out across the district's six tehsils, registering cases and arresting kite and metal string manufacturers and vendors. Additionally, public announcements have been made warning residents against kite-flying.
Police Spokesman confirmed the seizure of a significant quantity of kites and chemical string from the arrested shopkeepers.
Separate cases have been lodged against all individuals involved in kite-related activities, including manufacturing, sales, purchase, and flying.
APP/nsi/378
