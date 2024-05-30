16 lawbreakers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 16 accused besides recovering over 780 grams charras, over 42 liters liquor, five 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Pirwadhai police held Tariq for having 780 grams charras.

Pirwadhai, Kalar Syedan and Cantt police rounded up Khizer Hayat, Zia ul Haq, Jamsheed, Faisal, and Imran and recovered 42 liters liquor from their possession.

Gujar Khan, Airport, Morgah, Dhamial, and Kalar Syedan police arrested Qadir, Saleem, Khurram, Haider, Rehan, Mubashir and Saqib and recovered five 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Wah Cantt and Kalar Syedan police conducted raids at illegal petrol agencies and netted Shehzad, Habib ur Rehman, and Asad on recovery of 43 liters petrol and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.