16 Liquor Suppliers Held During Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 16 liquor suppliers and recovered 105 liter liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi police conducted raid and held 06 liquor suppliers Musa Ahmed, Hamsur Rehman, Shiraz Gul, Talib, Usman and Matiullah and recovered 41 liter liquor from their custody.

Similarly, Civil Line Police nabbed Naveed and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police seized 10 liters of liquor from Shahrukh while, Bani police arrested Qasim and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his custody.

New Town police recovered 07 liters of liquor from Joel Saleem.

In another operation, Naseerabad police arrested Riaz and recovered 07 liters of liquor from his possession and 06 liters of liquor was recovered from Naveed.

Rata Amaral police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Stephen.

R.A Bazar police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Patras and 05 liters of liquor was recovered from Salman while 05 liters of liquor was also recovered from Parvez.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams said the crackdown on liquor suppliers is being intensified, liquor suppliers cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.

