16 Lost Lives, 18 Injured In Rain-related Incidents In KP: PDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:11 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Friday has informed that at least sixteen people have lost their lives while another eighteen sustained injuries due to heavy rains and flood related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Friday has informed that at least sixteen people have lost their lives while another eighteen sustained injuries due to heavy rains and flood related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Giving details, DG PDMA said that eight people died in Upper Kohistan while six in Swat and two people died in Shangla.

The torrential rains also caused partial damage to 25 houses while 29 houses were completely destroyed. He said that relief and rescue activities in affected areas were underway.

The Secretary Relief and DG PDMA were also visiting the affected areas to monitor the relief activities. DG PDMA said that relief goods have been dispatched to affected areas.

He further said that PDMA was in constant contact with district administrations with regard to relief work.

He said necessary relief items have handed over to affected people in Swat, Chitral and Shagram areas and efforts were underway to reopen the roads.

DG PDMA further said that Emergency Operation Center of PDMA was functioning with total capacity.

