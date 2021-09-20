UrduPoint.com

16 Marriage Halls, Restaurants Sealed Over Corona SOPs Violations

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 16 marriage halls and restaurants over violation of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Monday.

According to a spokesman, a special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Ibrahim Arbab, sealed 10 restaurants at Gaddafi Stadium market. AC Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari sealed six marriage halls in her jurisdiction and also got registered FIRs against the marriage hall owners.

Bundu Khan, Butt Karahi, Asli Butt Karahi, Butt Karahi Tikka, Basheer Darul Mahi, Dera, Sardar Fish, Fazl-e-Haq and other restaurants were sealed at Gaddafi Stadium market, while Mian Hameed Palace marriage hall, Madni marque, Maxon marriage hall and other marriage halls were sealed in Shalimar tehsil.

In line with the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha, the district officers inspected various commercial markets and took action against the SOPs violators.

