16-member caretaker federal cabinet takes oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday administered the oath of office to members of the newly appointed 16-member caretaker Federal cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr that was attended by Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, politicians and prominent figures from different sectors.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem before the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Among newly appointed federal cabinet members who took oath, included Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Shamshad Akhtar, Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, Murtaza Solangi, Sami Saeed, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Muhammad Ali, Gohar Ejaz, Umar Saif, Nadeem Jan, Khalil George, Aneeq Ahmed, Jamal Shah and Madad Ali Sindhi.