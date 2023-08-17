Open Menu

16-member Caretaker Federal Cabinet Takes Oath

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 09:11 PM

16-member caretaker federal cabinet takes oath

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday administered the oath of office to members of the newly appointed 16-member caretaker federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday administered the oath of office to members of the newly appointed 16-member caretaker Federal cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr that was attended by Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, politicians and prominent figures from different sectors.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem before the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Among newly appointed federal cabinet members who took oath, included Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Shamshad Akhtar, Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, Murtaza Solangi, Sami Saeed, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Muhammad Ali, Gohar Ejaz, Umar Saif, Nadeem Jan, Khalil George, Aneeq Ahmed, Jamal Shah and Madad Ali Sindhi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab George Anwar Ali Muhammad Ali Jamal Shah From Cabinet Arif Alvi Umar Saif

Recent Stories

SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electri ..

SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity

2 minutes ago
 Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Phys ..

Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Physical remand

1 minute ago
 GB govt striving to phase out use of plastic for m ..

GB govt striving to phase out use of plastic for many years: CS GB

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

24 minutes ago
 Poster and video making competition held in Mehran ..

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran University

24 minutes ago
 PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under M ..

PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

24 minutes ago
PM AJK committed to provide relief to masses

PM AJK committed to provide relief to masses

24 minutes ago
 Cuba reiterates its zero tolerance for human traff ..

Cuba reiterates its zero tolerance for human trafficking

17 minutes ago
 U.S. Texas to impose fee on electric vehicles

U.S. Texas to impose fee on electric vehicles

17 minutes ago
 Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkey despite Russia ..

Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkey despite Russian blockade

17 minutes ago
 Malaysia's migration rate decreases to 0.5 pct in ..

Malaysia's migration rate decreases to 0.5 pct in 2022

17 minutes ago
 Death toll from Hawaii wildfires up to 110

Death toll from Hawaii wildfires up to 110

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan