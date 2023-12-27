Open Menu

16-member Delegation Of Senior Management Course Meets Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A 16-member delegation of under-training officers of the 34th senior course of the National Institute of Management Islamabad called on Commissioner Bahawal Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division informed the officers about the historical, geographical, and cultural background of Bahawalpur Division. He talked about the future geographical, economic, social, and development perspectives. He also briefed the under-training officers about the ongoing development projects and answered their questions.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab Hussain and Assistant Commissioner City Adeel Khan were also present on this occasion. Zubia Masood, Asad Khan Loni, Syed Khurram Hussain Naqvi, Ali Anan Qamar, Basma Farrukh Khan, Ali Muhammad, Fida Muhammad, Abdul Basit Jasra, Waseem Shahzad, Ali Akbar, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Salahuddin.

Syed Mohsin Abbas, Chaudhry Mumtaz Ahmed, Maruf Hussain Khan, Ahmed Laeeq Asif, and Muhammad Adil were included in the delegation.

