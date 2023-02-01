16-member delegation of SMC meets Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar was called on by a 16-member delegation of officers of Senior Management Course at his office on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar was called on by a 16-member delegation of officers of Senior Management Course at his office on Wednesday.

Raja Jahangir Anwar briefed the officers about the historical, geographical, and cultural background of the Bahawalpur Division.

He briefed about the economic and social development and future prospects of the area.

Commissioner also discussed the development projects of the Division, the law and order situation and promotion of tourism in the region, and other administrative issues. Additional Commissioner Faisal Atta Khan was also present on this occasion.