16-member SPs delegation meets CCPO Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :A 16-member delegation of superintendents of police (SPs), serving in different provinces and areas of the country including Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Frontier Constabulary, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and the Establishment Division, Friday visited the office of Capital City Police Headquarters Lahore and met CCPO Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev as well as other senior officers of Lahore district.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on operational working of Lahore Police and its different units including Operations and Investigation Wing, Security Division, Traffic Management System, CIA, AVLS, Dolphin Squad, PRU and Gender Crime Cell.

The CTO Lahore, SSP Investigation, SSP Administration and SP Headquarters briefed the delegation about the Lahore Police functions based on citizens centric policing, e-police governance applications including Welfare Eye, Triple One System, Hotel and travel Eye, reforms in the various fields as well as law and order situation.

The CCPO said Lahore was a mega city comprising around 15 million people and the Lahore Police were striving to render the best possible services to citizens despite limited resources and manpower.