UrduPoint.com

16-member SPs Delegation Meets CCPO Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 07:00 PM

16-member SPs delegation meets CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :A 16-member delegation of superintendents of police (SPs), serving in different provinces and areas of the country including Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Frontier Constabulary, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and the Establishment Division, Friday visited the office of Capital City Police Headquarters Lahore and met CCPO Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev as well as other senior officers of Lahore district.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on operational working of Lahore Police and its different units including Operations and Investigation Wing, Security Division, Traffic Management System, CIA, AVLS, Dolphin Squad, PRU and Gender Crime Cell.

The CTO Lahore, SSP Investigation, SSP Administration and SP Headquarters briefed the delegation about the Lahore Police functions based on citizens centric policing, e-police governance applications including Welfare Eye, Triple One System, Hotel and travel Eye, reforms in the various fields as well as law and order situation.

The CCPO said Lahore was a mega city comprising around 15 million people and the Lahore Police were striving to render the best possible services to citizens despite limited resources and manpower.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Balochistan Police Punjab Law And Order CIA Hotel Traffic Best Million

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

3 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>