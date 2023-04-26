UrduPoint.com

1.6 Mln Citizens Enjoy Safe, Smooth Eid Holidays At Tourist Spots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 02:20 PM

1.6 mln citizens enjoy safe, smooth Eid holidays at tourist spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has said that more than 1.6 million citizens were facilitated during the three-day Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations at tourist spots here.

He stated this in a press release issued on Wednesday. He said district administration, traffic police, and law enforcement agencies showed great dedication and diligence during the festivities.

Despite the heavy traffic across the city, the traffic remained calm and smooth due to a well-executed strategy and traffic plan.

The DC added that the security of the city was full-proof during Eid, and credited the officials of the district administration and law enforcement agencies for their efforts.

He also praised the law enforcement agencies and Assistant commissioners (ACs) of the district administration for their excellent work, which prevented any untoward incidents during the festival and enabled the citizens of Islamabad to enjoy the Eid celebrations without any disruptions.

The DC expressed his gratitude towards all the officials who had worked tirelessly to make Eid celebrations a success in the city.

He also assured the citizens that the district administration would continue to work towards providing the best possible facilities and services to the people.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic All Best Million

Recent Stories

'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

5 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

14 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.