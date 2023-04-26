1.6 mln citizens enjoy safe, smooth Eid holidays at tourist spots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has said that more than 1.6 million citizens were facilitated during the three-day Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations at tourist spots here.

He stated this in a press release issued on Wednesday. He said district administration, traffic police, and law enforcement agencies showed great dedication and diligence during the festivities.

Despite the heavy traffic across the city, the traffic remained calm and smooth due to a well-executed strategy and traffic plan.

The DC added that the security of the city was full-proof during Eid, and credited the officials of the district administration and law enforcement agencies for their efforts.

He also praised the law enforcement agencies and Assistant commissioners (ACs) of the district administration for their excellent work, which prevented any untoward incidents during the festival and enabled the citizens of Islamabad to enjoy the Eid celebrations without any disruptions.

The DC expressed his gratitude towards all the officials who had worked tirelessly to make Eid celebrations a success in the city.

He also assured the citizens that the district administration would continue to work towards providing the best possible facilities and services to the people.