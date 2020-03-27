UrduPoint.com
16 More Cases Tested Coronavirus Positive In GB

Fri 27th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

16 more cases tested coronavirus positive in GB

Another 16 people from Gilgit Baltistan tested positive as tally of Coronavirus patients rose to103

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Another 16 people from Gilgit Baltistan tested positive as tally of Coronavirus patients rose to103.

While talking to media in Gilgit Baltistan information Minister Shams Mir and Law Minster Aurangzaib told that so far three patients had been received and a Dr.

Usama met martyared.

Shams Mir said that all 16 patients of coronavirus had travel history and they were from Baltistan.

He said that we are thankful of Chinese government, who donated medical equipments to GB government to tackle with current situation.

