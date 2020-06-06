16 more corona positive cases reported in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Tharparkar, taking tally of local transmitted cases to 36 in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem in a statement on Saturday said that out of 36 cases 10 have been tested negative for COVID-19 while 16 patients have been isolated which included a driver of SSP Tharparkar, 2 police men from Mithi, four from Diplo, 4 of Daahli, 2 from islamot and one from Chachrro talukas of district.