16 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In District

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

16 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :After an addition of 16 more COVID-19 confirmed cases during last 24 years, the total number of positive cases has reached to 6493 in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Deputy Commissioner office, as many as 20,210 coronavirus suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 6493 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 6008 discharged after recovery while 300 were died in the district.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) to reduce the expecting threat of COVID-19 spread.

He asked the traders to ensure social distancing, use of masks and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

