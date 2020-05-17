16 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 556 as 16 new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data released by the District Administration here on Sunday, out of 556 confirmed coronavirus cases 270 had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards/ quarantine centers while 20 patients had succumbed to the virus till to date.

As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, 59 COVID-19 patients were under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 191 were quarantined at homes.

The district administration has established a control room at the office of deputy commissioner while COVID Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the district and are equipped with PPE supplies.

In district Hyderabad, more than 3810 COVID tests had so far been performed, out of which 556 were positive, 270 recovered and twenty patients had died, the report said.

Out of total 556 COVID-19 positive cases in the district, 259 were in taluka Qasimabad, 166 in taluka City, 114 in Latifabad and 10 in Hyderabad Rural, the report stated.