UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 09:30 PM

16 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 556 as 16 new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data released by the District Administration here on Sunday, out of 556 confirmed coronavirus cases 270 had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards/ quarantine centers while 20 patients had succumbed to the virus till to date.

As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, 59 COVID-19 patients were under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 191 were quarantined at homes.

The district administration has established a control room at the office of deputy commissioner while COVID Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the district and are equipped with PPE supplies.

In district Hyderabad, more than 3810 COVID tests had so far been performed, out of which 556 were positive, 270 recovered and twenty patients had died, the report said.

Out of total 556 COVID-19 positive cases in the district, 259 were in taluka Qasimabad, 166 in taluka City, 114 in Latifabad and 10 in Hyderabad Rural, the report stated.

Related Topics

Died Hyderabad Qasimabad Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ankabut to organise ‘Virtual’ meeting on role ..

31 minutes ago

India extends lockdown for two more weeks to conta ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED12.8 mn to Fujairah ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED3 million in support ..

1 hour ago

33,874 licences renewed through ‘Auto Renewal’ ..

2 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi and Croatian Minister of Culture di ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.