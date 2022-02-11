16 more die, 997 new cases confirmed in KP

UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) claimed 16 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 997 new cases confirmed in the province during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) claimed 16 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 997 new cases confirmed in the province during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday.

With 16 more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 6103 while 997 new cases reached the number of the total active cases to 13399.

The highest number of new cases (470) has been reported from Peshawar Region with 352 from district Peshawar.

Most of the deaths (11) from the virus have also occurred in the district.

Similarly, two deaths with one each occurred in Mardan and Swabi districts of the Mardan Division. Furthermore, one death is reported from Swat, two from Abbottabad of Hazara region respectively. However, 849 Corona patients have also been recovered during the same period.

As many as 13557 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 997 were proved positive for coronavirus.

