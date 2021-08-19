UrduPoint.com

16 More Die Of Corona As 547 New Cases Reported In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 16 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 547 more cases have been reported from across the province, said Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Thursday.

With 16 more deaths, the tally of Coronavirus has reached to 4730.

Similarly, with the 547 new cases, the total number of active cases have reached to 7247 while overall cases to 155153.

Furthermore, as many as 300 patients have also been recovered during the same period that reached the total number of recovered persons to 143176. A total of 10065 tests were conducted that reached the number of all tests to 2529998.

