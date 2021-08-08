UrduPoint.com

16 More Die Of Covid-19, 646 New Cases Confirmed In KP

Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Sixteen more people died of coronavirus and 646 new cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

It said that with 646 new cases, the total number of active Corona cases has touched to 6157 in the province while death tally has reached to 4556. The total coronavirus cases in the province reached to 148619.

During the same period, 331 patients were also recovered that reached the total number of recovered persons to 137,906. A total of 10,053 corona tests were conducted in the province during 24 hours reaching the total number of tests in the province 2,420,702.

The updates said that the highest 226 cases were reported in Peshawar division out of which 4 were reported from Nowshera, two from Charsadda and one from district Khyber while no case was reported from district Mohmand.

A total of 117 cases were reported in Mardan division with 91 from district Mardan and 26 from Swabi while 101 cases were reported from Malakand division with highest 26 cases in Swat followed by 25 cases in Chitral Lower 25, 21 in Malakand, Dir Lower 17, Dir upper 3, Shangla and Chitral Upper 4, one in Bajaur and no case was reported from Buner.

Similarly, 124 Corona cases were with highest 70 cases were reported from Mansehra, 37 Abbottabad, Haripur 17 and no cases were reported from Torghar, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower and Kolai Pallas and Battgram. Furthermore, 12 and 23 number of cases reported from Bannu and D.I. Khan divisions.

Meanwhile, vaccination against Coronavirus was in full swing in the province and at total of 142468 persons vaccinated across the province till August 7.

The people were being administered Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac, Astrazeneca, PakVac, Pifzer and Moderna vaccines.

