UrduPoint.com

16 More Died Of Coronavirus In KP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

16 more died of coronavirus in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as sixteen more people died of coronavirus and 758 new cases reported from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours in the province, said Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Friday.

It said that with the confirmation of 758 fresh cases the total number of active Corona cases reached to 6530 in the province while the total number of patients climbed to 151,466. Similarly, the loss of sixteen more people took the tally from the disease to 4640 in the province.

During the same period 296 people have also recovered after defeating the virus that reached the total number of recovered persons to 140,296.

A total of 10,639 Corona tests were conducted during the period that has reached the total number of tests in the province 2,471,087.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan can emerge as greatest nation through pri ..

Pakistan can emerge as greatest nation through principle of Unity, Faith & Disci ..

55 seconds ago
 Nobody from Pakistan declared anti-state in DMW re ..

Nobody from Pakistan declared anti-state in DMW report: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

57 seconds ago
 UN Chief to Deliver Statement on Afghanistan Frida ..

UN Chief to Deliver Statement on Afghanistan Friday Afternoon - Spokesperson

59 seconds ago
 Eight candidates to contest for 04 AJK Council sea ..

Eight candidates to contest for 04 AJK Council seats

1 minute ago
 Covid-19 SOPs to strictly observe in Independence ..

Covid-19 SOPs to strictly observe in Independence Day celebrations

11 minutes ago
 District administration to organize light show, fl ..

District administration to organize light show, flag hoisting ceremony

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.