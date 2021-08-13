16 more died of coronavirus in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as sixteen more people died of coronavirus and 758 new cases reported from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours in the province, said Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Friday.

It said that with the confirmation of 758 fresh cases the total number of active Corona cases reached to 6530 in the province while the total number of patients climbed to 151,466. Similarly, the loss of sixteen more people took the tally from the disease to 4640 in the province.

During the same period 296 people have also recovered after defeating the virus that reached the total number of recovered persons to 140,296.

A total of 10,639 Corona tests were conducted during the period that has reached the total number of tests in the province 2,471,087.