16 more infected with fatal coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 16 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,412.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Sunday, the infected cases included 43,822 from Rawalpindi and 3,590 from other districts.

Among the new cases, five each arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town, four from Potohar town, and one from Taxila and Islamabad.

"Presently, 142 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 6,995,552 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,516 samples were collected, out of which 1,500 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.05 per cent.