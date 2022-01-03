16 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

As many as 16 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 29541 in Hyderabad district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 16 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 29541 in Hyderabad district on Monday.

Out of 29541 Covid-19 cases, 28760 have so far been recovered while 617 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 164, of them 158 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in LU hospital Hyderabad.

The district focal person informed that 1175 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 16 cases were reported as positive with 1 % positivity rate.